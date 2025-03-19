Decagon Asset Management LLP Invests $1.96 Million in Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB)

Decagon Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HLXB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 186,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,000. Helix Acquisition Corp. II makes up approximately 0.7% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Decagon Asset Management LLP owned 0.99% of Helix Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Helix Acquisition Corp. II by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 180,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

Helix Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of HLXB opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.57. Helix Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $11.59.

About Helix Acquisition Corp. II

Helix Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Helix Acquisition Corp. II is a subsidiary of Helix Holdings II LLC.

