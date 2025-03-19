Decagon Asset Management LLP Purchases Shares of 759,959 Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX)

Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 759,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,724,000. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II makes up about 3.2% of Decagon Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Decagon Asset Management LLP owned about 2.43% of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 153.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 634,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,816,000 after purchasing an additional 384,645 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,205,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,955,000 after purchasing an additional 109,450 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,504,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 2,000,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after purchasing an additional 595,250 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Benchmark upgraded Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPXX opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.43.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

