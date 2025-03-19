DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Short Interest Update

DeNA Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 245,500 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 297,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,455.0 days.

DeNA stock remained flat at $24.62 during midday trading on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.14. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. DeNA has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. DeNA had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 12.24%.

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. It operates Mobage, an entertainment platform; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers social games for PC browsers; AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account; Pococha, a social live streaming community; and IRIAM, an app which allows to livestream as an anime character.

