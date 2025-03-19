dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL) Receives C$11.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of dentalcorp Holdings Ltd. (TSE:DNTL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$11.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNTL shares. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price target on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. TD Securities set a C$12.00 target price on dentalcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$12.00 price target on dentalcorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

In other dentalcorp news, Director Robert Thomas Wolf purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.20 per share, with a total value of C$82,000.00. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNTL stock opened at C$7.46 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.40. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.34, a P/E/G ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.72. dentalcorp has a twelve month low of C$5.92 and a twelve month high of C$10.50.

Dentalcorp Holdings Ltd is engaged in acquiring dental practices and providing health care services in Canada. It recognizes revenue for the provision of dental services that are rendered to patients by Partner dentists and dental practitioners contracted by the Professional Corporations and health care services rendered by employees or contractors of the company.

