Desert Gold Ventures (CVE:DAU) Stock Price Up 16.7% – What’s Next?

Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (CVE:DAU – Get Free Report) shares rose 16.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 285,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 137,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Desert Gold Ventures Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.81, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.07.

Desert Gold Ventures Company Profile

Desert Gold Ventures Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mali. The company primarily explores for gold ores. Its flagship project is the Senegal Mali Shear Zone project located in Western Mali. Desert Gold Ventures Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

