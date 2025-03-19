DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 446.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,532 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 158,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $15,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $793,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in DexCom by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. LBP AM SA lifted its stake in DexCom by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 215,810 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,784,000 after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 283,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 15,832 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. This represents a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,657 shares of company stock worth $8,019,422 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Baird R W raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

Read Our Latest Report on DexCom

DexCom Stock Down 0.9 %

DXCM stock opened at $70.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.34 and a 12 month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.95.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.