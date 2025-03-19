DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFILF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 14th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.

DFI Retail Group Stock Performance

Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.19.

DFI Retail Group Company Profile

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. The company operates through five segments: Food, Convenience, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company primarily operates grocery stores under the Wellcome, Yonghui, CS Fresh, Market Place, Giant, Hero, Cold Storage, Mercato, San Miu, Jasons, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand.

