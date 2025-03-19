DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (DFILF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 14th

DFI Retail Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DFILF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, May 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. This is a 100.0% increase from DFI Retail Group’s previous dividend of $0.04.
DFI Retail Group Stock Performance
Shares of DFI Retail Group stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. DFI Retail Group has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $2.19.
DFI Retail Group Company Profile
