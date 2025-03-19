DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN) Insider Sells $144,615.24 in Stock

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) insider Bratin Saha sold 3,948 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $144,615.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,139,034.48. This represents a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bratin Saha also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

On Tuesday, January 21st, Bratin Saha sold 4,289 shares of DigitalOcean stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $157,835.20.

DigitalOcean Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DOCN traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.41. The company had a trading volume of 733,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,005. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.32. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DOCN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on DigitalOcean from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on DigitalOcean from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DigitalOcean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOCN

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DigitalOcean by 380.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DigitalOcean by 150.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean

(Get Free Report)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company’s platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and growing digital businesses. It also offers infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) solutions comprising compute and storage services, as well as networking projects, including Cloud Firewalls software, Managed Load Balancers software, and Virtual Private Cloud (VPC).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.