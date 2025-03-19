Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,360 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $4,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFAS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,331,000 after purchasing an additional 202,963 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,402,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,358,000 after acquiring an additional 49,340 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,637,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after acquiring an additional 73,992 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,368,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,075,000 after acquiring an additional 349,613 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,095,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,290,000 after purchasing an additional 73,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS opened at $60.51 on Wednesday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $57.33 and a 12-month high of $71.78. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.63.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.