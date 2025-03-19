Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance

Shares of TSLS opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLS. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $96,000. RMR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $1,598,000. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $247,000.

The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

