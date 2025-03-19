Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS) Short Interest Down 23.8% in February

Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 406,400 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 533,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,313,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Stock Performance
Shares of TSLS opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.41.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
The Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares (TSLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSLS was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bear 1X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.