Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 31,434,812 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 10.4 %
The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile
