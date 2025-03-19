Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.86. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $8.66, with a volume of 31,434,812 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Down 10.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average is $18.92.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1399 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 5.0% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 46,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 7.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 47,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.