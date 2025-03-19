Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.

Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance

BRLGF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.

About Dominion Lending Centres

Featured Stories

Dominion Lending Centres Inc provides mortgage brokerage franchising and mortgage broker data connectivity services in Canada. It also provides end-to-end services to automate the mortgage application, approval, underwriting, and funding process; and additional services providing management of daily operations and data resources access.

