Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRLGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 27.0 days.
Dominion Lending Centres Stock Performance
BRLGF opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. Dominion Lending Centres has a fifty-two week low of $2.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01.
About Dominion Lending Centres
