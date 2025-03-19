Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:DPG)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 37.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE DPG opened at $12.04 on Wednesday. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

