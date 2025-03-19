Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eagle Eye Solutions Group (LON:EYE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.62 ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Eagle Eye Solutions Group had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 12.01%.

Eagle Eye Solutions Group Stock Performance

LON EYE opened at GBX 378 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.30 million, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.94. Eagle Eye Solutions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 350 ($4.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 580 ($7.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 376.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 434.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Lucy Sharman-Munday acquired 13,819 shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 360 ($4.68) per share, with a total value of £49,748.40 ($64,675.51). Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Eye Solutions Group

Eagle Eye is a leading SaaS technology company transforming marketing by creating digital connections that enable personalised performance marketing in real time through coupons, loyalty, apps, subscriptions and gift services.

Eagle Eye AIR enables the secure issuance and redemption of digital offers and rewards at scale, across multiple channels, enabling a single customer view.

