East Side Games Group (OTC:EAGRF) Trading Down 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of East Side Games Group Inc. (OTC:EAGRF – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.32. 484 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.43.

East Side Games Group Company Profile

East Side Games Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and publishes free-to-play mobile games in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It also develops IdleKit, a proprietary game framework that allows developing of narrative-driven idle games. The company also engages in the sale of in-game virtual items through in-app purchases.

