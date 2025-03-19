Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 101,700 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the February 13th total of 117,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 288,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EVV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.02. 169,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,282. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05. Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund has a twelve month low of $9.22 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0739 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 133,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 60,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Limited Duration Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, government agency mortgage-backed securities, and corporate bonds that are rated below investment grade.

