Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:EVG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the February 13th total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Price Performance
EVG traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.96. 16,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,492. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.07 and its 200 day moving average is $11.12. Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $11.45.
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0743 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund
Eaton Vance Short Duration Diversified Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans, bank deposits denominated in foreign currencies, debt obligations of foreign governmental and corporate issuers, and mortgage-backed securities.
Featured Stories
