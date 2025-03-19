Eden Research (LON:EDEN) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Eden Research plc (LON:EDEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.04), with a volume of 258375 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.95 ($0.04).

Eden Research Stock Down 1.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3.81. The company has a market cap of £15.47 million, a PE ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Eden Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eden Research

In other Eden Research news, insider Lykele van der Broek acquired 256,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £10,240 ($13,312.53). Also, insider Alexander John Abrey bought 167,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £5,038.41 ($6,550.20). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 964,487 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,001. 14.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Eden Research

Eden Research is the only UK-listed company focused on biopesticides for sustainable agriculture. It develops and supplies innovative biopesticide products and natural microencapsulation technologies to the global crop protection, animal health and consumer products industries.

Eden’s products are formulated with terpene active ingredients, based on natural plant defence metabolites.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eden Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eden Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.