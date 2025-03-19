Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Andar Capital Management HK Ltd

Andar Capital Management HK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic accounts for about 11.5% of Andar Capital Management HK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd owned about 0.09% of Elastic worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 793.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elastic by 1,065.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Elastic

In related news, CRO Mark Eugene Dodds sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $250,071.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 96,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,757,852.68. This represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 25,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,888,420.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,408,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,033,118.73. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,304 shares of company stock worth $20,334,252. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Price Performance

NYSE:ESTC opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. Elastic has a one year low of $69.00 and a one year high of $123.96. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.56 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.48). Elastic had a net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $382.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.85 million. Equities analysts expect that Elastic will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ESTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $99.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Elastic in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.52.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

