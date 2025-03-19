Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 329,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,871 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 34,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 16,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 130,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 160,678 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 67,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $21.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.23.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.96%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 101.56%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ET. Barclays raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.55.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

