Enhancing Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,579 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Enhancing Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,579 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 157.4% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADSK has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Autodesk from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $259.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $195.32 and a 52 week high of $326.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

