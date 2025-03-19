Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stock Position in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.15% of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF worth $5,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BBUS opened at $101.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.14 and a 200 day moving average of $106.04. JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $89.17 and a 52-week high of $111.04.

JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JP Morgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.