Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,464 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Oak Grove Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $229,000.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.03. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $27.43.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1372 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

