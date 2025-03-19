Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $4,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,567 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In related news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total transaction of $40,344.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,396,978.24. This represents a 2.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Powers sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total value of $3,471,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 241,777 shares in the company, valued at $33,568,318.68. The trade was a 9.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DECK shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.41.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $115.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $223.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.38.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 41.71% and a net margin of 19.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Stories

