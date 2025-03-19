Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $4.32 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,877 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $267.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $250.07 and a 12 month high of $289.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.02 and its 200-day moving average is $270.22. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.