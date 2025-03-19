Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 227.5% during the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.28 and a 1-year high of $51.16.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

