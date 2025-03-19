Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,505 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,505 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 17,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 775,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,741,000 after acquiring an additional 84,001 shares during the period. Integras Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,845,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,075,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,031,000 after acquiring an additional 340,416 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 143,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,103,000 after acquiring an additional 16,336 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $52.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $47.67 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.83.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.4824 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

