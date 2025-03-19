Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

Epsilon Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of EPSN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,515. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. The company has a market cap of $158.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.33.

Epsilon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Epsilon Energy Company Profile

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a North American onshore independent natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

