Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for NTLA FY2025 Earnings

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($4.34) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Intellia Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.07) per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $91.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. Intellia Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.30 and a fifty-two week high of $28.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 26,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $326,509.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,462,780.70. This represents a 2.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $352,551. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 866.2% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

