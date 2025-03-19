Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Redwire Q1 Earnings

Redwire Co. (NYSE:RDW – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Redwire in a report issued on Wednesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Redwire’s current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Redwire’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Redwire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redwire presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.71.

Redwire Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RDW opened at $11.04 on Monday. Redwire has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.61 million, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwire

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Redwire by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Redwire during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Redwire by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Redwire by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares during the period. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Redwire

In other news, major shareholder Park Lp Genesis II sold 5,371 shares of Redwire stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $96,731.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,598,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,810,988.56. The trade was a 0.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 684,454 shares of company stock worth $13,682,993. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Redwire

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

