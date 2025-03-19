Equities Analysts Set Expectations for WTRG Q2 Earnings

Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Essential Utilities in a research report issued on Monday, March 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. The consensus estimate for Essential Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Essential Utilities’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $604.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.77 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 27.84%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Essential Utilities Price Performance

WTRG stock opened at $39.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.83. Essential Utilities has a 52 week low of $33.18 and a 52 week high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Institutional Trading of Essential Utilities

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,061,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,256 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Essential Utilities by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,811,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,134,000 after buying an additional 972,803 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,726,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,296,000 after buying an additional 1,597,672 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,317,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,690,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,025,000 after acquiring an additional 236,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.91%.

About Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

