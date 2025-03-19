Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March 19th (ABSI, ACXP, ADBE, AET, AHR, AMS, BDTX, BMEA, BOX, BP)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 19th:

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Acurx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACXP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $530.00 price target on the stock.

Afentra (LON:AET) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 96 ($1.25) target price on the stock.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.90) target price on the stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. They currently have a $45.00 target price on the stock.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

BP (NYSE:BP) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at TD Securities. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $4.70 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.50.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark Co.. Benchmark Co. currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $29.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock.

FDM Group (LON:FDM) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Galiano Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:GAU) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $2.80 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $205.00 price target on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. They currently have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund (LON:GSF) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $51.00 target price on the stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $100.00 target price on the stock.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) had its house stock rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Jubilee Metals Group (LON:JLP) had its speculative buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 7 ($0.09) price target on the stock.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Piper Sandler. They currently have a $76.00 target price on the stock.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $165.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $151.00.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) had its strong-buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They currently have a $32.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $33.00.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. The firm currently has a $190.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They currently have a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at KeyCorp.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $200.00 target price on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) had its positive rating reiterated by analysts at Susquehanna. The firm currently has a $180.00 price target on the stock.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at B. Riley. B. Riley currently has a $300.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $343.00.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Pyxis Oncology (NASDAQ:PYXS) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the stock.

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm. Roth Mkm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Softcat (LON:SCT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its market perform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

1Spatial (LON:SPA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital. Chardan Capital currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Trustpilot Group (LON:TRST) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a GBX 420 ($5.46) target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital. D. Boral Capital currently has a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $12.50 target price on the stock.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $11.00.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS) had its in-line rating reiterated by analysts at Evercore ISI. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DA Davidson. DA Davidson currently has a $7.50 target price on the stock.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $104.00 price target on the stock.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets. Daiwa Capital Markets currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a $95.00 price target on the stock.

