Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD) Director David Vaughn Mosher Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Erdene Resource Development Co. (TSE:ERD – Get Free Report) Director David Vaughn Mosher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.79, for a total value of C$39,500.00.
Erdene Resource Development Price Performance
Shares of TSE:ERD opened at C$0.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. Erdene Resource Development Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.37 and a 1 year high of C$0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$289.50 million, a P/E ratio of -321.67 and a beta of 1.63.
Erdene Resource Development Company Profile
