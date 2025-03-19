Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Erste Group Bank AG (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Erste Group Bank from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Erste Group Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th.

EBKDY stock opened at $37.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.88. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $21.26 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, and public sector customers. The company operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments. It provides mortgage and consumer loans, investment products, current accounts, savings products, and credit cards, as well as cross selling products, such as leasing, insurance, and building society products.

