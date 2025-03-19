Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Eton Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eton Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,071,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

ETON stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 243,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,113. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETONGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.