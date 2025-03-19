Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) Short Interest Update

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 289,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 353,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 263,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETON. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $6,071,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $5,079,000. Wasatch Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,431,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

ETON stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.88. 243,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,113. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.03 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%. The firm had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

