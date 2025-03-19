European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2025

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EWCZ

Hedge Funds Weigh In On European Wax Center

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center Stock Down 0.2 %

European Wax Center stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

About European Wax Center

(Get Free Report

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.