European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

EWCZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of European Wax Center from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler downgraded European Wax Center from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on European Wax Center from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.00 price target on European Wax Center in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EWCZ. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in European Wax Center in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

European Wax Center stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.17. European Wax Center has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $239.73 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95.

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

