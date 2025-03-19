Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) Upgraded at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EVRG. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.42.

Shares of EVRG opened at $67.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.93. Evergy has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $341,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth about $1,728,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Evergy by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after purchasing an additional 43,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Evergy by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

