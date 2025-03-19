EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $27.71, with a volume of 389583 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EverQuote

EverQuote Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $945.26 million, a P/E ratio of 77.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.46.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Analysts expect that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at EverQuote

In related news, Director John L. Shields sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300. This represents a 6.55 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total transaction of $71,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 108,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,922.88. This trade represents a 3.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,863 shares of company stock worth $1,204,605. 29.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverQuote

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in EverQuote by 255.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,072,000 after buying an additional 172,785 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in EverQuote by 636.0% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,554,000 after buying an additional 56,114 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in EverQuote by 331.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 50,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 39,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in EverQuote by 3,022.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 385,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,133,000 after buying an additional 373,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.