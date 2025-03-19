EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amentum were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,695,000. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Amentum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $478,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Amentum during the third quarter worth about $1,398,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum during the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amentum alerts:

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMTM opened at $18.55 on Wednesday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $34.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amentum ( NYSE:AMTM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 620,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Loughran bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Amentum in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMTM

Amentum Profile

(Free Report)

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.