EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $103,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $35.52 and a 12 month high of $40.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.51. The company has a market cap of $804.45 million, a PE ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 0.40.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

