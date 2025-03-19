EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $93,000 Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,577,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 372.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 479,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,418,000 after purchasing an additional 378,179 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10,416.1% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 341,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,344,000 after purchasing an additional 338,316 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,236,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,001,000 after buying an additional 268,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,952,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

HDV stock opened at $119.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.99. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.65 and a 12 month high of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

