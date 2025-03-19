Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 5,918 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,449 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,918 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAVE. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sofi Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 613.2% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

