Evoke Wealth LLC Buys 644 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,181 shares in the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 12,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,942,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVW opened at $93.36 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $107.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

