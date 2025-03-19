Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,357,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,037,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,082,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology
In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total transaction of $177,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,211 shares in the company, valued at $13,159,597.63. This trade represents a 1.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 7,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.08, for a total value of $954,485.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,685 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL
Marvell Technology Stock Down 3.0 %
MRVL stock opened at $68.28 on Wednesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $127.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.89.
Marvell Technology Company Profile
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Marvell Technology
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.