Evoke Wealth LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,587,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 546,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,333,000 after buying an additional 33,618 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Wealth Development LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total transaction of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,066.20. This represents a 40.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.38.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $209.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $136.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $189.75 and a one year high of $242.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

