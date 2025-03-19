Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 19,852 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 348.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,852 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 378,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 191,223 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 48,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 132,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 67,610 shares during the period. Finally, Wrenne Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,335 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.76 and its 200 day moving average is $26.08. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

