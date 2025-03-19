Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 454 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,321 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Boeing by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,021 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 473,917 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,075,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Boeing by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 4,619 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 6.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 666,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $101,296,000 after buying an additional 38,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,700,706 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,018,775,000 after buying an additional 602,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA opened at $161.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.83 and a 200 day moving average of $163.41. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $137.03 and a 12 month high of $196.95.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Boeing from $184.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.68.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

