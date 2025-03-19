Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.
Excellon Resources Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of TSE EXN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,425. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.
Excellon Resources Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Excellon Resources
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Excellon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excellon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.