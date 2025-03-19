Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN – Get Free Report) Director Brendan Thomas Cahill bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.14 per share, with a total value of C$14,000.00.

Excellon Resources Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of TSE EXN traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.15. The company had a trading volume of 14,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,425. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.02. Excellon Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.08 and a twelve month high of C$0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.78, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11.

Excellon Resources Company Profile

Excellon Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties. It primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits, as well as base metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of approximately 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Evolución property that covers an area of 31,280 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City project totaling an area of 340 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

