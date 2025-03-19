Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Exco Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Get Exco Technologies alerts:

Exco Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Exco Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exco Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.