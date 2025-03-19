Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Short Interest Update

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOFGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 21.6% from the February 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Shares of EXCOF remained flat at $4.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,175. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

