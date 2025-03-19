Farther Finance Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,001 Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:EVSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

EVSM stock opened at $50.01 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.48 and a twelve month high of $50.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average is $50.08.

Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF Cuts Dividend

About Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

The Eaton Vance Short Duration Municipal Income ETF (EVSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in USD-denominated tax-exempt municipal bonds, rated investment grade and with a portfolio maturity of less than three years.

